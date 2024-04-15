Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $400,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.25 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

