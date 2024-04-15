Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

