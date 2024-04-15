Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 232,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.