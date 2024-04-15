Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $560,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

