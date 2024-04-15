Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

