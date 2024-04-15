Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $565,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

