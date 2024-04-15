Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $565,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

