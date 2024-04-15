Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,427 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

VTR stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.