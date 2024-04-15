Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,517 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 187,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Essex LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

