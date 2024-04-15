Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,163 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

