Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $110.66 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.49 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

