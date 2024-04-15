Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LVS opened at $50.43 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $164,559,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,645,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $425,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,511 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.