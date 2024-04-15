LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.