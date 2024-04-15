Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.86 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2024 guidance at 25.650-26.350 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.40. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

