Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

