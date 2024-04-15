Lotus Technology (LOT) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 679 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million $10.84 million -14.00 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.07 billion -$57.44 million 42.17

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 573 892 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.