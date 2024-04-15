LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.