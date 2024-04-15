LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Head to Head Analysis

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LuxUrban Hotels and Accor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accor 0 2 0 0 2.00

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 929.41%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Accor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Accor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $98.83 million 0.38 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -0.91 Accor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats Accor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

