Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.30.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.85. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$34.05. The firm has a market cap of C$57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6893764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

