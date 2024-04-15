Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $68.53 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 85.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,720,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.