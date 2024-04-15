Medpace (MEDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Medpace has set its FY24 guidance at $10.18-10.87 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $395.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.23. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $185.43 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

