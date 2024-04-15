MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,444.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,594.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,522.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

