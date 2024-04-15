Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $17.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $159.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

