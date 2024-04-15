Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,233.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,261.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,268.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,168.11. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

