Moelis & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $52.05 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

