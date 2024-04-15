Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCRI opened at $70.56 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

