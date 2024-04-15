MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MSCI alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $526.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.32. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.