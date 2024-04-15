Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $65.29 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.