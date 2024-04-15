Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,214 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.7 %

SYY opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.