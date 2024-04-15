Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

