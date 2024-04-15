NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Financial Contrast

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) and Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NanoString Technologies and Biotage AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Biotage AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 7,141.22%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Biotage AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 0.04 -$159.54 million ($3.53) -0.03 Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Biotage AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biotage AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Biotage AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Biotage AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79% Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Biotage AB (publ) beats NanoString Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. On February 4, 2024, NanoString Technologies, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Biotage AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts. It also provides sample preparation solutions in the clinical and bioanalytical, forensic and toxicology, doping control animal and human, environment, and food and agriculture areas, as well as consumables and systems; protein purification solutions, including antibody and tagged proteins purification, automation systems, and custom packing service, as well as ion exchange, reversed phase, normal phase, and gel filtration PhyTip columns. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical and biotechnical companies, contract research and manufacturing organizations, academic, environmental protection, food safety, and agriculture, as well as clinical, forensic, and academic laboratories. It operates in 80 countries, which include Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Biotage AB (publ) was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.