NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.