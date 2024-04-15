National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

TSE CGX opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $109,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

