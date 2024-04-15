National Bank Financial Weighs in on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCH. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$40.37 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$37.04 and a 12 month high of C$48.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

