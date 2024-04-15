NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 311.88 ($3.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 290 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.91) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.47) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 281 ($3.56). The stock has a market cap of £23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

