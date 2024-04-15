NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

