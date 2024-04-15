NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.