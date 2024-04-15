NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $234.58 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $256.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

