NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $668.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.38 and a 200-day moving average of $582.31.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

