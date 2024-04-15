NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 2,956 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 99,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

