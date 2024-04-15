NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

