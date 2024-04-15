NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $159.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

