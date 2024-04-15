NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.