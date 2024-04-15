NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 5,027 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

