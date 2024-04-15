Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIC. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

