Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

