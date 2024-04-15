Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a report released on Friday, April 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.73. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

