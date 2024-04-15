NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NBY stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

