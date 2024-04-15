Nucor (NUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUE opened at $194.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

