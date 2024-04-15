Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.07.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPRO

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.99. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,077,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 271.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.