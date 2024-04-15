ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUK opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

